Eat December: Lexington food and restaurant news and events

NEWS

Carson’s Food & Drink at 361 East Main Street is expected to open in early December if their liquor license is approved. For more information, call (951) 225-1905.

Louie’s Wine Dive opened at 854 East High Street, the corner of Euclid Avenue and High Street, the former Macho Nacho location. Louie’s Wine Dive will feature a seasonal menu throughout the week. It will also feature Saturday and Sunday brunch

Belle’s Cocktail House at 156 Market Street recently opened a new rooftop bar. The second floor event space has been extensively renovated.

Rock House Brewing at 119 Luigart Court is the latest offering in the North Limestone district. It is open Monday through Thursday from 4 until 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to at least five of its own brews on tap, Rock House Brewing will carry other local craft beers. For more information, call 859-368-7064.

JDI Grille at 319 Cedar Street and South Broadway has been put up for sale. For more information, call 859-246-0202.

J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar at 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle has expanded its bourbon selection. For reservations, call 859-533-9777.

Lynagh’s Irish Pub at 384 Woodland Avenue right off of the University of Kentucky campus has been put up for sale. For more information, call 859-255-1292.

Table Three Ten has a new chef. Stephen Holden previously worked at Lockbox at 21c, National Provisions and The Apiary. The restaurant is located at 310 West Short Street in Lexington.

Woodford Reserve Distillery has announced it will offer a holiday lunch buffet by chef-in-residence Ouita Michael and chef de cuisine Nat Henton. The special lunch buffet will be available through Dec. 23.

Equus Run Vineyards has released its 16th annual collectors’ edition of the Holiday Blush wine.

EVENTS

There will be a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 until 10 a.m. at Applebee’s, 1856 Alysheba Way, sponsored by the Central Kentucky Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to support the group’s mission of investing in programs and services that create a strong foundation for children. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be the special invited guests.

Join Forcht Bank for the annual Pancakes with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This free breakfast will include pancakes and fruit. There will be reindeer games and crafts. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Visually Impaired Preschool Services. The breakfast will be held at the Forcht Banking Center, 2404 Sir Barton Way.

Some of Lexington’s best food trucks will be on hand for the Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale at the Loudon House. Food trucks will serve up their specials during the sale on Dec. 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Vineyard Community Church will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3. Everyone is invited to come eat breakfast with Santa in the Eastland campus at 1881 Eastland Parkway. Santa will be there between 9 to 10:30 a.m. A free continental breakfast will be served. There will be crafts for the kids and free photos for everyone.

A Very Wine and Pop-Tarts Christmas with Granola Culture will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Granola Culture, 804 North Limestone. Part of Granola Culture’s Holiday Charity Day event, A Very Wine & Pop-Tarts will be premiering new Lexington-made short films from local filmmakers Wine & Pop-Tarts as a benefit for the Lexington Firefighters Toy Program along with many other fun, holiday-themed charitable events, all for free and all for a good cause. New, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Lexington Firefighters Toy Program.

Bourbon 101 with Tim Knittel will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. in the Bronte Bistro at Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Guests will sample corn whiskey (like moonshine but legal), a traditional bourbon, a premium bourbon, a rye whiskey and one of the new ‘finshed style’ bourbons.

The Jingle Bell Bash, hosted by Friends of Bluegrass Conservancy, will be held Friday, December 9, starting at 7 p.m. at the Hunt-Morgan House, 201 North Mill Street. Celebrate 25,624 acres of Bluegrass land conservation with live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.

Nothing Bundt Cakes at 2358 Nicholasville Road will have several special events in December to celebrate its opening. On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. there will be a formal opening with Commerce Lexington. There will also be a wine and cake tasting at 5 p.m. where guests can try different varietals paired with Nothing Bunt Cakes’ most popular cake flavors. On Friday, Dec. 9 the shop will celebrate Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Benefit Day. In memory of Maggie Cassidy, 20 percent of sales will be donated to this organization. On Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 9 a.m., the shop is giving away free bundtlets for a year for first 50 guests with purchase (one Bundtlet per month for 12 months). From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the shop will host Cake-A-Palooza and enjoy a’bundt’ant samples of the most popular flavors.

Tandoor Indian Bar and Fine Cuisine will celebrate its relocation to 3146 Maple Leaf Dr. with a ceremony Dec. 15 from noon until 1:15 p.m.

